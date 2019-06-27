Daily Podcast: Hello Kitty, Sherlock Holmes, Ghostbusters 2020, Spider-Man, Final Fantasy, The Eternals & Star Trek: Picard
Posted on Thursday, June 27th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the June 27, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news, including a Hello Kitty movie, a Sherlock Holmes spin-off, Ghostbusters 2020 casting, a Final Fantasy tv series, how Tom Holland would have appeared in Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse, The Eternals casting and Star Trek: Picard gets a showrunner.
In The News:
- HT: Henry Cavill to Play Sherlock Holmes Opposite Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Enola Holmes’
- Brad: Paul Rudd Answers the Call for ‘Ghostbusters’ 2020 Sequel
- HT: A ‘Hello Kitty’ Movie is Being Penned By ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ and ‘Chaos Walking’ Writer
- Brad: ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Engages Michael Chabon as Official Showrunner
- HT: Live-Action ‘Final Fantasy’ TV Series is in the Works, Based on the World of ‘Final Fantasy 14’
- Brad: Tom Holland Details a ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Cameo That Never Happened
- HT Plugs her review: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Review: A Perfectly Pleasant Vacation From the Larger MCU
- HT: Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’ Looking to Add Salma Hayek
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.