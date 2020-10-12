Daily Podcast: Green Lantern, Spider-Man, Soul, Wonder Woman 1984, Cleopatra, The Social Network 2 & Space Mountain
Posted on Monday, October 12th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 12, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Green Lantern, Spider-Man, Soul, Wonder Woman 1984, Cleopatra, The Social Network 2, and Space Mountain.
In The News:
- Ben: ‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Flies to HBO Max, Plot Details Revealed
- Chris: ‘Spider-Man 3’ Brings in Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange
- Does Peter Parker really need a mentor?
- Brad: Marvel Movies Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Are Now “Marvel Legacy” Titles on Disney+
- Do we think this will become a widely adopted term like Star Wars has with Legends?
- Chris: ‘Soul’ Skipping Theaters and Headed Directly to Disney+ For Christmas
- Why do you think Disney is releasing this direct to D+ and not on their D+ PVOD like Mulan?
- Ben (og HT): ‘Soul’ Review Round-Up: Pixar Gets Existential in One of the Studio’s Best Films
- Brad: Patty Jenkins is Worried About the Future of Movie Theaters, Shoots Down ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ VOD Rumors
- Brad: ‘Cleopatra’ Will Reunite Gal Gadot and ‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins at Paramount Pictures
- Is Gal Gadot perfect for this role?
- Chris: ‘The Social Network’ Sequel: Aaron Sorkin Still Wants to Write It, on One Condition
- Do we want a Social Network sequel?
- What would it even be about?
- Ben: ‘Space Mountain’ Movie in the Works with ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ Writer on Script Duty
- How do you think Space Mountain will fare against the other Disney theme park to movie adaptations?
All the other stuff you need to know:
