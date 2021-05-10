Golden Globes

On the May 10, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including the Golden Globes 2022, Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer, Cinemark’s new deal, Krasinski vs. Paramount, Faces of Death, and Killer Klowns From Outer Space 2.

  • Hey folks, I listened to your conversation about black Superman casting and wanted to throw my thoughts in as a long time Superman fan. I breathed a huge sigh of relief when Michael B. Jordan said that he wasn’t going to play the role! I love the guy as an actor but to play Superman, someone needs to be able to be the coolest guy in the room, while to play Clark Kent they need to be able to be the LEAST cool guy in the room. I honestly can’t see Michael B Jordan doing the latter. That’s why I also can’t get behind guys like Aldis Hodge…big and tough and cool can only go so far. Brad’s suggestion of Rene Jean Page made the most sense to me, but I think one of our bigger rising stars of the moment would fit the type that I see able to play the role: Kingsley Ben Adir. I know he’s been cast in Secret Invasion, but tons of actors cross that Marvel/DC aisle. Definitely someone I can imagine as a feeble reporter one moment AND as the ultimate hero the next. Thanks for the show! Crossing my fingers that Barry Jenkins books this movie and gives us something new and exciting that still feels true to the character. – Karl from Canada

 

