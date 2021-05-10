Daily Podcast: Golden Globes 2022, Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer, Cinemark’s New Deal, and More
Posted on Monday, May 10th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the May 10, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including the Golden Globes 2022, Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer, Cinemark’s new deal, Krasinski vs. Paramount, Faces of Death, and Killer Klowns From Outer Space 2.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Ben: Golden Globes 2022: NBC Will Not Air the Award Show Because of Controversies Surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
- HT: Cinemark Signs Deal With 5 Major Hollywood Studios for Shortened Theatrical Windows
- Ben: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Battling Paramount Over ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Paydays
- HT: ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Trailer: Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson Face Off in the Andy Serkis-Directed Sequel
- Chris: ‘Faces of Death’ Reimagining Will Turn the Cult Faux-Documentary Into a Modern-Day Horror Movie
- Ben: ‘Killer Klowns From Outer Space 2’: Here’s Why the Sequel Hasn’t Happened Yet
In The Mailbag:
- Hey folks, I listened to your conversation about black Superman casting and wanted to throw my thoughts in as a long time Superman fan. I breathed a huge sigh of relief when Michael B. Jordan said that he wasn’t going to play the role! I love the guy as an actor but to play Superman, someone needs to be able to be the coolest guy in the room, while to play Clark Kent they need to be able to be the LEAST cool guy in the room. I honestly can’t see Michael B Jordan doing the latter. That’s why I also can’t get behind guys like Aldis Hodge…big and tough and cool can only go so far. Brad’s suggestion of Rene Jean Page made the most sense to me, but I think one of our bigger rising stars of the moment would fit the type that I see able to play the role: Kingsley Ben Adir. I know he’s been cast in Secret Invasion, but tons of actors cross that Marvel/DC aisle. Definitely someone I can imagine as a feeble reporter one moment AND as the ultimate hero the next. Thanks for the show! Crossing my fingers that Barry Jenkins books this movie and gives us something new and exciting that still feels true to the character. – Karl from Canada
