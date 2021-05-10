Sony woke up this morning and chose carnage. The first official trailer has arrived for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the anticipated sequel to the 2018 surprise hit Venom, which starred Tom Hardy as a human who bonds with an alien symbiote and becomes a super-antihero. Hardy is back as the eternally beleaguered Eddie Brock, who has kind of made do with the fact that he’s possessed by a man-eating goop monster. A least he makes him breakfast. Watch the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer below.

Venom Let There Be Carnage Trailer

Ruben Fleischer’s 2018 Venom, one of Sony’s Marvel comics movies that are part of its Spider-Man-adjacent cinematic universe, was a box office hit even if it was a critical misfire. But despite the middling reviews, fans and critics alike generally agree the saving grace of the movie was when Tom Hardy jumped into a lobster tank. Venom: Let There Be Carnage seems to be doubling down on that kind of absurd comedic beat, opening with a scene in which Venom wrecks Eddie’s kitchen while making breakfast for him while Eddie moodily sips orange juice. It’s hilarious, and it’s even funnier that it takes up the majority of the trailer, which Woody Harrelson‘s villainous Cletus Kasady ominously narrates.

The original Venom introduced (via a credits sequence) Woody Harrelson as Kasady, a serial killer who bonds with another symbiote that turns him into the lethal villain known as Carnage. While Harrelson’s bad Party City wig is gone, we get a peek at how he transforms into Carnage during his execution, complete with gross red goop oozing out of his pores and orifices. We also get a glimpse at Carnage in the flesh — basically a bigger, redder version of Venom.

Along with Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will also bring back Michelle Williams as Anne Weying. The sequel will also see Naomie Harris (Skyfall) playing another symbiote called Shriek, giving us even more goopy villains.

Here is the synopsis for Venom: Let There Be Carnage:

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which has been delayed several times due to COVID-19, finally opens only in theaters on September 24, 2021.