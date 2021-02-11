On the February 11, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Lucasfilm parting ways with Gina Carano, The Last of Us TV show finding its cast, the House of the Dragon cast, True Detective season 4, a new show from the Game of Thrones showrunners, and the continued oddball casting of the Borderlands movie.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: