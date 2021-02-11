Daily Podcast: Gina Carano, The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, True Detective, and More
Posted on Thursday, February 11th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the February 11, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Lucasfilm parting ways with Gina Carano, The Last of Us TV show finding its cast, the House of the Dragon cast, True Detective season 4, a new show from the Game of Thrones showrunners, and the continued oddball casting of the Borderlands movie.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- (HT) Gina Carano Has Been Let Go by Lucasfilm, Will No Longer Be a Part of ‘Star Wars’
- (Chris) ‘The Last of Us’ TV Series Will Star Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey
- (Chris) ‘Borderlands’ Movie Adds Jack Black as Sarcastic Robot Claptrap
- (Ben) HBO Max Confirms ‘Clone High’ Reboot, Announces Slew of New Animated Shows
- (Chris) ‘True Detective’ Season 4: HBO Working with New Writers on a Potential New Season
- (Ben) ‘House of the Dragon’ Cast Adds Four More Lead Actors to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel
Other Articles Mentioned:
