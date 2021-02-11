HBO’s House of the Dragon is turning into a full house.

The Game of Thrones prequel series, set 300 years before the events of the mega-hit fantasy show, has just added four more names to its cast – including someone who is playing an intriguing character nicknamed “The Sea Snake.” Get the details below.

Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, and Sonoya Mizuno join the cast of @HBO’s #HouseOfTheDragon For the latest updates: https://t.co/ojAsdiyoWV pic.twitter.com/VKuZDWne1s — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) February 11, 2021

HBO has revealed that Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, and Sonoya Mizuno are the latest actors to join the House of the Dragon cast. Here’s who they’ll be playing.

Toussaint, whom you might recognize from his role as Kenneth Logan in Steve McQueen’s recent Small Axe installment Red, White, and Blue, is playing Lord Corlys Velaryon, also known as “The Sea Snake.”

The lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen, “The Sea Snake,” is the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros. He built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Best recently appeared in the Netflix fantasy series Fate: The Winx Saga. She’ll play Princess Rhaenys Velaryon.

A dragonrider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Queen Who Never Was” was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favored her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male.

Ifans, who has appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man and Notting Hill, is playing Otto Hightower.

[Otto is] the Hand of the King, who loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

And finally, you’ll recognize Mizuno from her starring role in Devs and supporting parts in Ex Machina and Maniac. She’ll play a character named Mysaria.

She came to Westeros with nothing, sold more times than she can recall, and could have wilted…but instead she rose to become the most trusted — and most unlikely — ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.

They’ll be joining Paddy Considine (Hot Fuzz), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), and Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers), who had previously been cast as members of House Targaryen. Considine will take on the crown and play King Viserys Targaryen; Smith will play the dragon-riding heir to the throne, Prince Daemon Targaryen; and D’Arcy is playing Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who is also a dragonrider. Actress Olivia Cooke (Sound of Metal) will be playing Otto Hightower’s daughter, a politically savvy woman who is described as “the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms.”

The show begins production this April, and is expected to debut on HBO sometime in 2022.