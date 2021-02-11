Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have a new show in the works as part of their deal with Netflix.

The duo will executive produce a television adaptation of The Overstory, author Richard Powers‘ 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel that counts former X-Men star Hugh Jackman among its fans. Jackman likes the book so much, in fact, that he will also serve as an executive producer of this series adaptation. Get the plot details below.



The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Benioff and Weiss, who rocketed to showrunner stardom thanks to their work on HBO’s fantasy epic Game of Thrones, have added a new show to their list of projects.

Last year, Jackman referred to The Overstory as “the most transformative bit of fiction I have read in a long time,” and Netflix describes it as “a sweeping, impassioned work of activism and resistance that is also a stunning evocation of the natural world. It tells the story of a world alongside ours that is vast, interconnected, resourceful, magnificently inventive and almost invisible to us. A handful of disparate people learn how to see that world and are drawn into its unfolding catastrophe.”

If you don’t want to know any more, go ahead and skip to the next paragraph, but Wikipedia’s description of the novel seems to shed some light on that that “almost invisible” world is: the site says the book is about “five trees whose unique life experiences with nine Americans bring them together to address the destruction of forests.”

Richard Robbins, who has written for Rubicon, Scandal, Syfy’s 12 Monkeys, and Good Girls Revolt, wrote the script and will executive produce alongside Benioff, Weiss, Jackman, and Game of Thrones veteran Bernie Caulfield, who was a key reason why the engine ran smoothly on the HBO behemoth.

Benioff and Weiss signed a five-year, $250 million deal with Netflix in 2019. Audiences have yet to see any new projects from them, but in addition to The Overstory, which sounds like a fascinating reversal for them, there are two other shows that are in the works. One is an adaptation of The Three-Body Problem, an ambitious sci-fi trilogy by Chinese author Liu Cixin. The second is The Chair, a dramedy series from actress/playwright Amanda Peet (who also happens to be Benioff’s wife) about “the Chair of an English department at a major university.” Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass are on board to star.