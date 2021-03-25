Daily Podcast: Ghost of Tsushima Movie, National Treasure TV Show, Black Adam, Shazam 2, and More
Posted on Thursday, March 25th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the March 25, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including a Ghost of Tsushima movie, a National Treasure TV show, and casting for Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam. Then we dive into the mailbag to answer a few listener questions.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- (HT) ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ is Becoming a Movie with ‘John Wick’ Director Chad Stahelski Attached to Helm
- (Chris) ‘Black Adam’ Cast Adds Pierce Brosnan as DC Superhero Doctor Fate
- (HT) ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Enlists Helen Mirren as the Villain Hespera
- (Chris) ‘National Treasure’ TV Series Officially Happening at Disney+ with Director Mira Nair
In The Mailbag:
- Cade sent us an email with some additional suggestions for a topic we covered a while ago, which was movies or TV adaptations that were better than the books on which they’re based. Cade threw in Blade Runner, Forrest Gump, The Last of the Mohicans, and The Prestige.
- I never got around to seeing Justice League for a myriad of reasons, but now that the Snyder Cut is out, I’m at least interested in watching it. My question is: Should I watch the theatrical cut first, or should I just dive right in to the Snyder Cut? Does the extended version work completely on its own? Or to truly understand the zeitgeist around it do I need to watch the theatrical cut first? Thank you very much, and I hope you all have a wonderful day! – Jeremy, Atlanta
- As someone who was able to (virtually) attend my first-ever film festival this week with South by Southwest Online, I wanted to reach out to the Slash Film festival veterans to find out how they navigate the slightly overwhelming world of festival screenings. I’m just wondering how you try to select the films in advance you hope to attend to watch and review and how you stay focused several days in (asked as I try to mentally prepare for my 15th and final film of the last three days in a few minutes). And a few other random musings on film festivals – do you think that virtual elements of film festivals will continue into the future for all but maybe the biggest festivals? What would you say is the ratio of quality films versus the forgettable you find at most festivals? And could each of you provide the title of the one movie that has been the most memorable you’ve ever watched at a film festival? – Craig from Houston
- Ben: Like Crazy, Sundance 2011
- Chris: High Life at TIFF at 2018 and the Overlook Film Festival in general
- HT: The Irishman, New York Film Festival 2019
