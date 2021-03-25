Ghost of Tsushima is becoming a movie. The popular Sony video game will be adapted into a feature film that will be directed by Chad Stahelski, who helmed all three John Wick movies and is gearing up to direct the fourth.

Deadline broke the news that Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are developing a film adaptation of the open-world action adventure game Ghost of Tsushima, with Chad Stahelski attached to direct.

Upon its debut in July 2020, Ghost of Tsushima proved to be a huge sensation, earning raves for its stunning visuals and Japanese folk tale and mythology-inspired story, which centers around the samurai warrior Jin Sakai, the last surviving member of his clan, who must set aside tradition to protect Tsushima Island during the first Mongol invasion of Japan. The game was developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment and notably took inspiration from the films of Akira Kurosawa such as Seven Samurai (1954) and Sanjuro (1962), even including a “Kurosawa mode” that allows the player to play the game in black-and-white. The game recently crossed a major milestone by selling over 6.5 million copies.

But could Ghost of Tsushima‘s slavish homage to Kurosawa end up being Stahelski’s biggest hurdle? Maybe. The game itself stirred up some discussion over its Western-centric depiction of Japanese culture, and Stahelski might have to shoulder some of that baggage, especially in regards to ongoing discussions over whether white directors should take on stories of people of color. But on the other hand, Stahelski has shown a knack for reviving martial arts cinema in a fresh and exciting way with the John Wick movies, so perhaps his take on a video game, which itself a take on samurai cinema, might offer something more than blatant Kurosawa rehash.

Stahelski, Alex Young and Jason Spitz are producing through their company 87Eleven Entertainment. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will produce on behalf of PlayStation Productions. Sucker Punch Productions will serve as Executive Producers. Peter Kang is overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen. We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences,” Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions, said in a statement following the announcement of the Ghost of Tsushima movie.