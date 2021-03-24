Last year, producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that a National Treasure TV series was in the works at Disney+. Now, we have word that it’s officially happening and that Mira Nair (Queen of Katwe) is set to direct. The series is not going to feature the continued adventures of Nicolas Cage’s Benjamin Franklin Gates, though. Instead, the series will follow “a twenty-year-old DREAMer” who goes on an adventure to uncover her mysterious family history while recovering treasure.

Deadline broke the news that Disney+ is moving ahead with a National Treasure TV Series. The project comes from producer Jerry Bruckheimer and original writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, and is described as a “reimagining of the National Treasure franchise.” While the films followed history-loving treasure-hunter Benjamin Franklin Gates, played by Nicolas Cage, unlocking historical mysteries, the series focuses on “Jess Morales, a twenty-year-old DREAMer who, with her diverse group of friends, sets off on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover her mysterious family history and recover lost treasure.”

Mira Nair, director of The Namesake, Vanity Fair, Queen of Katwe, and more, will direct the show, which “explores the timely issues of identity, community, historical authorship and patriotism.” And you know what? That sounds great, and that sort of representation matters. That said, there’s a part of me that thinks this doesn’t really sound anything like National Treasure. When I watch the first National Treasure movie, I’m looking for a very dumb adventure movie about Nic Cage running around finding Ben Franklin’s magic glasses, whereas this TV take sounds more…serious? I guess what I’m saying here is that while I’m happy this show is on the way, I’d love another silly movie with Cage doing his thing.

Bruckheimer actually revealed this show was on the way last year, and also teased a potential new movie, saying: “We’re certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and we’re working on one for the big screen. Hopefully, they’ll both come together and we’ll bring you another National Treasure, but they’re both very active….The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. It’s the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast.”

Bruckheimer makes it clear there that while the TV show is focused on this younger cast, any new film will bring back Nicolas Cage and company. Hopefully, that’ll actually happen sometime soon. I’m pretty sure Nic “I Will Take Any Movie To Help With My Bills” Cage will be more than happy to return.