On the March 21, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including a new Free way to see movies, The Invisible Man, Forrest Gump 2, Masters of the Universe casting and Netflix’s Three Musketeers. And In our Feature Presentation, HT is going to explain why there is something cursed about the Wizarding World.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In The News:

In Our Feature Presentation:

All the other stuff you need to know: