Could the Invisible Man remake actually be The Invisible Woman? It’s possible, teased The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss, who has recently been reported to be attached to the upcoming Universal horror film. With initial star Johnny Depp no longer involved with the project, Universal is reportedly looking at a new star. But with Moss’ latest coy statement, the studio could be looking for a very different performer.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Moss could possibly be joining the Invisible Man cast in an undisclosed role. While Moss wouldn’t directly address those rumors in a new interview with Buzzfeed News, the Emmy winner suggested that she could be circling a role that’s more than just love interest or supporting character — it could be the lead.

“I would say I don’t think I would be replacing Johnny Depp necessarily. I can say that. But I think it’s an incredible story that maybe needs to to be retold, but maybe with a woman.”

“I’m not saying I’m doing it,” she added. “I’m just saying that theoretically that would be a great idea.”

A gender-bent Invisible Man remake would certainly be a new concept, but not one out of line with the current trend in Hollywood of remaking male-centric stories with women in the lead. While those have led to mixed results, I don’t see why an Invisible Man remake would suffer from it — after all, he’s invisible. Plus there might be some interesting commentary on how women are treated as invisible in society.

Leigh Whannell (Upgrade) has been tapped by Universal to direct the Invisible Man remake, which is rumored to start production in July. The film will be inspired by the H.G. Wells classic of the same name, which told the story of “Griffin, a scientist who has devoted himself to research into optics and invents a way to change a body’s refractive index to that of air so that it absorbs and reflects no light and thus becomes invisible. He successfully carries out this procedure on himself, but fails in his attempt to reverse the procedure.”

The first adaptation of Wells’ book came in 1933 from Frankenstein director James Whale, with Claude Rains in the lead role. The film became a horror classic, following the same formula as the book, in which Griffin goes on a murderous rampage after being driven insane by his invisibility. It would certainly be a juicy role for Moss to chomp on, but when pressed on whether she would be starring in Invisible Man, she answered, “I would say that I can’t talk about it. I can’t really talk about it, but I would say that it’s— I can’t say anything about it.”

Watch this space as we learn more about the upcoming Invisible Man remake.