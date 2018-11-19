Daily Podcast: Fantastic Beasts, Devil May Cry, Disneyland, Star Wars, Cereal Monsters & YouTube
Posted on Monday, November 19th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 19, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Fantastic Beasts, Devil May Cry, Disneyland, Star Wars, Cereal Monsters, and YouTube.
Opening Banter: It’s a holiday week and we’ll be off on Thursday and Friday.
In The News:
- HT: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Scores Lowest U.S. Box Office Opening for a ‘Harry Potter’ Film
- Ben: ‘Castlevania’ Producer Adi Shankar Making ‘Devil May Cry’ TV Show Set in Same Multiverse
- Peter: Listen to the ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Theme Song by John Williams, Find Out Attraction Names, and More
- Peter: Disney Announces New Nighttime Spectaculars, ‘Ratatouille’ Adventure, Mickey Mouse Experiences & More
- Ben: Studios Want to Shrink the Home Video Window in 2019
- HT: The Next Cinematic Universe is…General Mills’ Cereal Monsters?
- Ben: YouTube Offering ‘The Terminator’, ‘Rocky’ and Dozens More Movies For Free (With Ads)
All the other stuff you need to know:
