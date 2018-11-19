On the November 19, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Fantastic Beasts, Devil May Cry, Disneyland, Star Wars, Cereal Monsters, and YouTube.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: It’s a holiday week and we’ll be off on Thursday and Friday.

In The News:

All the other stuff you need to know: