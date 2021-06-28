Daily Podcast: F9, Fast & Furious Musical, Freaks and Geeks, Nathan Fielder, WandaVision and Dexter
Posted on Monday, June 28th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the June 28, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman to discuss the latest film and tv news, including F9, a Fast & Furious Musical, Freaks and Geeks, Nathan Fielder, WandaVision and Dexter.
In The News:
- Brad: ‘F9’ Easily Speeds to the Top of the Box Office Charts, Smashes Pandemic Records with $70 Million Debut
- Peter (og Jeremy): Vin Diesel is “Dying” to Do a ‘Fast and Furious’ Musical
- Brad: ‘Freaks and Geeks’ Season 2 Could’ve Happened at MTV, But We Live in the Darkest Timeline
- Brad: Nathan Fielder is Staging ‘The Rehearsal’ Comedy Series at HBO
- Brad: The ‘WandaVision’ Post-Credits Scene Has Been Sneakily Altered by Marvel Studios
- Brad: ‘Dexter’ is Somehow Bringing Back John Lithgow as The Trinity Killer
