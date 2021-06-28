Marvel’s WandaVision series came to a close back in March, paving the way for Scarlet Witch’s role in the upcoming big screen sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The series featured a credits scene showing Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) both relaxing in a secluded cabin in the mountains and using an astral projection to study the Darkhold book that she took from Agatha Harkness. But fans recently noticed Marvel had the WandaVision credits scene updated, for some reason.

WandaVision Credits Scene Update

First of all, let’s just talk about how it’s rather strange (no pun intended) that Marvel Studios can simply update their shows in this fashion without alert or explanation. Granted, Marvel probably didn’t think anyone would notice this update, because if someone held a gun to my head and asked me whether this scene had been altered from its original debut, I’d have a new hole in my face. I’m honestly not sure how anyone noticed these changes. How many times are people watching this credits scene?

Frankly, what’s a little more concerning is that Marvel can just go back and make changes like this. That’s probably good for fixing little mistakes that fans notice when pouring over every detail of Marvel’s shows, but it also means they can make changes to their shows at any time without letting anyone know.

Even so, the changes in the scene are subtle. It’s mostly a modification of the trees that surround the cabin and also the removal of a duck from the lake (weird!). Perhaps it’s a change being made so that the appearance of the location can more closely line up with Wanda Maximoff’s cabin appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Speaking of which, there’s a little detail in the updated scene that has fans speculating about a character being added to the scene.

Was Someone Added to the WandaVision Credits Scene?

If you watch the WandaVision credits scene now, you’ll see a somewhat transparent shape moving down the mountainside above the cabin (image above via Twitter). Fans immediately began speculating that Marvel added the astral projection of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) into the scene as a sneaky set-up for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Others thought this could be a tease of White Vision (Paul Bettany) reuniting with Wanda. However, it appears to be nothing more than a mistake.

Reddit user Cinephobe points out that this is likely nothing more than an editing mistake due to a post-production modification to the scene in question. You can check out a video explaining it over here. So, sorry if you were hoping that Marvel was sneakily setting something up for the future. But now that we know they can make changes to shows like this, Marvel fans will likely be keeping an even closer eye on little details like this.