Celebrities: they’re just like us! The recently-released F9 delivers on just about everything fans could possibly hope for: mass vehicular mayhem, some long-overdue justice for Han, and the simply incredible visual of Vin Diesel and John Cena pretending to be brothers. But now the enigmatic man behind Dominic Toretto himself is speaking out and throwing his support behind one last bit of uncharted territory this franchise has yet to cover — one that any of us on the same wavelength as these movies would surely appreciate. The lovable family of Corona-guzzling misfits and criminals has been everywhere from the streets of LA and Miami to the frozen tundra of the Russian Arctic, but perhaps the time has finally come to consider a different genre-bending locale altogether. That’s right, a musical.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show (via Vulture), the star was jokingly asked about his interest level in an actual Fast and Furious musical. His somewhat surprising — and endearingly earnest — response is as follows:

“I’m dying to do a musical. I’ve been dying to do a musical my whole life! I was this close to doing Guys & Dolls with Steven Spielberg, and we ended up not doing that. But I’m dying to do a musical.”

Wow. I, for one, trust Diesel’s creative ambitions. If any of the bigwigs at Universal Studios are listening, there’s some serious money being left on the table with every second they don’t take this suggestion into serious consideration.

What Could Have Been

In addition to cruelly teasing us with potential of the (undoubtedly superior) alternate universe where Fast & Furious: The Musical could actually be a feasible proposal, Diesel sheds some light on the fact that — let’s repeat this altogether now for emphasis — Spielberg’s first foray into a full-blown musical could have been Guys & Dolls featuring none other than Vin freaking Diesel. Though he doesn’t reveal any specifics regarding this since-abandoned and utterly tantalizing Spielberg project, we actually previously reported both Diesel’s brief involvement and the more recent news that TriStar Pictures had purchased the rights to the Guys & Dolls film as well as the Broadway show.

Obviously, Diesel and Spielberg have since moved on to bigger and better things. Diesel has an entire franchise to manage that will almost certainly conclude in nothing less than an Avengers: Endgame-sized finale, and Spielberg is busy with the highly anticipated release of his long-delayed West Side Story adaptation. Things probably worked out for the best, all things considered, but sometimes it’s nice to pause and consider the road that wasn’t traveled.