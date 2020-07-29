Daily Podcast: Emmy Nominations, Universal/AMC Deal, Black Beauty, Star Wars VR, and Comic-Con at Home’s Dismal Numbers
Posted on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the July 29, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news, including the 2020 Emmy nominations, Universal and AMC’s historic deal, a new Black Beauty, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, and Comic-Con at Home’s disappointing numbers.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- (HT) 2020 Emmy Nominations: ‘The Mandalorian’ Scores Best Drama Nod, ‘Watchmen’ Leads with 26 Nominations
- (Brad) The Biggest Surprises and Snubs of the 2020 Emmy Nominations
- (Ben) Universal and AMC Reach Historic Deal Shortening Theatrical Exhibition Window From 3 Months to 3 Weeks
- (HT) Modern-Day ‘Black Beauty’ Adaptation Starring Mackenzie Foy and Kate Winslet is Coming to Disney+
- (Brad) ‘Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge’ First Look Video Teases VR Experience, Reveals ‘Star Wars’ Veterans Joining the Cast
- (HT) Comic-Con at Home Failed to Generate Buzz, With YouTube Panels Averaging 15,000 Views
