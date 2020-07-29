On the July 29, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news, including the 2020 Emmy nominations, Universal and AMC’s historic deal, a new Black Beauty, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, and Comic-Con at Home’s disappointing numbers.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

Comic-Con at Home Failed to Generate Buzz, With YouTube Panels Averaging 15,000 Views

‘Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge’ First Look Video Teases VR Experience, Reveals ‘Star Wars’ Veterans Joining the Cast

Modern-Day ‘Black Beauty’ Adaptation Starring Mackenzie Foy and Kate Winslet is Coming to Disney+

Universal and AMC Reach Historic Deal Shortening Theatrical Exhibition Window From 3 Months to 3 Weeks

The Biggest Surprises and Snubs of the 2020 Emmy Nominations

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

