Daily Podcast: Edgar Wright’s Running Man, DC’s New Supergirl, Train to Busan Remake, Twisted Metal, and More
Posted on Monday, February 22nd, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the February 22, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including DC’s new Supergirl, Edgar Wright’s latest project, a Twisted Metal TV series, the Train to Busan remake, and Gareth Evans’ next movie.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- (HT) Sasha Calle Joins ‘The Flash’ as the DC Film Universe’s Supergirl
- (Chris) Edgar Wright Directing New ‘The Running Man’ Movie Based on the Stephen King Novel
- (Brad) ‘Twisted Metal’ Video Game is Becoming a TV Series from ‘Deadpool’ Duo, ‘Cobra Kai’ Writer, and Will Arnett
- (Chris) ‘Train to Busan’ Remake Will Be Directed By ‘The Night Comes For Us’ Filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto
- (Chris) ‘Havoc’: ‘The Raid’ Director Gareth Evans’ Crime Thriller Starring Tom Hardy Heads to Netflix
