Twisted Metal was one of the earliest video game successes on the original PlayStation console in 1995. Players controlled a variety of deadly vehicles that battled each other in different arenas with ballistic projectiles, machine guns, mines, and plenty of other types of weapons. A series of sequels and spin-offs followed, but there hasn’t been a new Twisted Metal video game since 2012. But that’s not stopping an interesting assembly of talent from trying to shift a Twisted Metal TV series into gear.

Deadline has word that Arrested Development star Will Arnett, Deadpool writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, and Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith think now is the time to turn the Twisted Metal video game franchise into a TV series. In what sounds like a Mad Max: Fury Road approach to the franchise, here’s how the series is described:

The action comedy follows a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Often referred to as Sweet Tooth, the clown in question is actually named Needles Kane, and he’s been the face of Twisted Metal series since it began. But there has been a wide variety of different characters, often veering into horror territory, who have been part of the demolition derby game over the years.

It’s been a long time since Twisted Metal was popular, but it undoubtedly still has fans. Honestly, I’m surprised there hasn’t been some kind of battle royale update for the title in the wake of the success of free online games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone and other similar titles. Maybe there will be a video game update that eventually comes to accompany the TV series. It would certainly be a good way to drum up interest in this. Then again, maybe those unaware of the franchise will be more interested if they don’t know that it’s based on a video game, especially since properties based on games don’t have a great track record.

Twisted Metal is coming from Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions. It will be executive produced by Will Arnett through his Electric Avenue production banner, and Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, and Michael Jonathan Smith will join him. Marc Forman and Peter Principato/Artists First will also executive produce alongside Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan.