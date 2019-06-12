Daily Podcast: Dune TV Show, Russian Doll, Swamp Thing, The Division, and Sony Pictures Animation
Posted on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the June 12, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including details about the cancelled Swamp Thing show, a Dune spin-off TV series, Sony Pictures Animation’s plans, Russian Doll season 2, and The Division movie going to Netflix.
Opening banter:
In The News:
- Chris – ‘Swamp Thing’ Cancellation Shocked Production Insiders, Who Had at Least Three Seasons Planned
- Brad – Sony Pictures Animation Plots International and Alternative Slate, Including Adult-Oriented Movies & Shows
- Ben – ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 is Coming to Netflix, But We Have Questions
- Chris – ‘The Division’, Based on the Tom Clancy Video Game, Heads to Netflix with Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain
- Chris/HT – ‘Dune’ TV Series Will Be Helmed By ‘Dune’ Movie Director Denis Villeneuve
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.