Russian Doll, the twisty Netflix dramedy starring Natasha Lyonne, has officially been renewed for a second season, with eight more episodes on the way. The first season works so perfectly that the idea of bringing it back for more potentially seems like flirting with disaster, and there are plenty of questions about where exactly the series will go after its satisfying season one finale.

Russian Doll Season 2

Lyonne and Netflix’s Vice President of Original Content Cindy Holland made the announcement confirming the second season today at Recode’s Code Conference. “Same show, just weirder,” Lyonne said. “The character is a coder so it would be appropriate to have this be the time and place to say, yes. So very much yes, I would love to do [a second season].” Lyonne’s character in the series, Nadia Vulvokov, was a coder for a video game company who found herself trapped in a time loop, reliving her birthday over and over again in a Groundhog Day-esque scenario. But the first season introduced a fascinating wrinkle to that premise at the end of its third episode, something that elevated it beyond that familiar structure and allowed for more depth and connection to its characters.

Lyonne co-created the series alongside Amy Poehler and director Leslye Headland, and despite the ending of season one wrapping up the story threads pretty perfectly, it was initially pitched as a three-season show. “When initially pitched, Nadia was a presence throughout all three [potential seasons],” Headland explained to THR. “But it was not in a very conventional way, if that makes sense. She was always a presence as we knew Lyonne would always be the beating heart and soul of this show. Whether she was being haunted or she was haunting the narrative, she would be there. But we have discussed all of those things and more.”

So is there more to tell in Nadia’s story, or will she serve as just one piece of a larger anthology series? Concrete details about season 2 are being kept under lock and key, which is good news for those who appreciated the surprise spin on what appeared to be a familiar premise in season 1. It seems likely that because of the show’s popularity, increased attention will be paid to the development of the second season, which could lead to some spoilery revelations down the line. There’s no release date set yet for Russian Doll season 2, but we’ll keep you posted on the show’s development as it moves forward.