Daily Podcast: Disney+, X-Men, The Mandalorian, JJ Abrams, Jurassic World, Dark Army & More
Posted on Thursday, September 12th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 12, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Disney+, X-Men, The Mandalorian, JJ Abrams, Jurassic World, mid-budget movies and Dark Army.
In The News:
- Brad: Video: Get A First Look at Disney+ Thanks To a Preview Launch in the Netherlands
- Ben: ‘X-Men’ and ‘Spider-Man’ Cartoons From the 1990s Are Available on Disney+
- Brad: ‘The Mandalorian’ Tries to Mix All Flavors of ‘Star Wars’, Including the Legends
- Ben: J.J. Abrams Closes Huge $500 Million Deal to Write, Produce, and Direct for WarnerMedia
- Brad: ‘Jurassic World: Battle at Big Rock’ First Look and Details Revealed by Colin Trevorrow
- Ben: Could ‘The Goldfinch’ Financing Deal Be a Template for Hollywood’s Return to Mid-Budget Dramas?
- Brad: Forget the Dark Universe, Say Hello to ‘Dark Army’ – a New Universal Monster Movie From Paul Feig
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.