Daily Podcast: Death of Physical Media? Star Wars, Tron 3, Captain Marvel, MacGruber, John Wick 5, Chinatown, One Perfect Shot and Jurassic World
Posted on Monday, August 10th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 10, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including the death of physical media, Star Wars, Tron 3, Captain Marvel, MacGruber, John Wick 5, Chinatown, One Perfect Shot and Jurassic World.
In The News:
- Ben: ‘Rogue One’ Prequel Series Casts ‘6 Underground’ Actress in Lead Role Opposite Diego Luna
- Peter: Who might she be playing?
- Chris: ‘Tron’ Sequel Moving Forward With Garth Davis Directing Jared Leto
- Peter: I haven’t seen Lion, how is it, and what do you think they saw in him and that film for this Tron sequel?
- HT: ‘Captain Marvel 2’ Will Be Helmed By ‘Candyman’ Director Nia DaCosta
- Peter: I haven’t seen Little Woods or Candy Man, how were those movies and what do you think they saw (beyond her being a female director)
- Brad: ‘MacGruber’ Series Finally Ordered at Peacock, Ya Friggin’ Turds
- Peter: Would you rather have a series or a movie sequel?
- Ben: ‘John Wick 5’ is Happening, and Will Shoot Back to Back with ‘John Wick 4’
- Peter: Remember when Chapter 3 was supposed to be the final installment?
- Chris: Ben Affleck to Direct ‘The Big Goodbye’, About the Making of ‘Chinatown’
- Peter: Who should play Jack Nicholson?
- HT: Disney May Be Abandoning 4K Physical Releases of Catalog Titles, Including 20th Century Studios Films
- Peter: Is this the beginning of the end of physical media?
- Ben: ‘One Perfect Shot’ TV Series Coming to HBO Max with Ava DuVernay Narrating
- Peter: Is this twitter account worth a tv series adaptation?
- Possible spoiler warning
- Brad: New ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Photo Hints at the Resurgence of an Important Franchise Location
- Peter: How do you think this location will play into the new sequel?
All the other stuff you need to know:
