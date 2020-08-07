One Perfect Shot, the Twitter account which celebrates iconic moments of cinematography in films and TV shows, soon might be able to have the meta experience of sharing a photo from its own show.

HBO Max has greenlit a new documentary series inspired by the account, which will give directors the visual tools to put them inside a 360 recreation of one of their most memorable shots. Ava DuVernay, the director of Selma and 13th, will executive produce and narrate the show. Get more details below.

HBO Max announced today that a One Perfect Shot TV series is in the works. They also released this description of the show, which employs technology to immerse the directors back into their own movies:

Each episode arms one acclaimed director with an arsenal of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots. Using state of the art technology, the directors will literally enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking. Filmmakers will share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail how they created their crowning cinematic achievements. Each helmer will also present one shot from an auteur who deeply influenced them, outlining the inspiration that catalyzed their own imagination.

Warner Horizon Unscripted Television is teaming up with DuVernay’s production company, ARRAY Filmworks, to make this project happen. There’s no word yet on which directors or which movies will be featured, but an HBO Max executive says the show will celebrate “the most beloved films of all time,” so we’re hoping to see some pretty huge names come through.

“I’ve long wanted to create a series about the art of directing. To chronicle the craft of great filmmakers is a dream come true for me and all of us at ARRAY Filmworks. We’re thrilled that our partners at Warner Horizon Unscripted Television embraced this idea and look forward to fully geeking out over movies with our friends at HBO Max,” DuVernay said in a statement.

She’ll executive produce the series alongside Lee Metzger and our pal Neil Miller from Film School Rejects who runs the Twitter account, and the series will be co-executive produced by Bruce Robertson, Sarah Bremner, and Paul Garnes.