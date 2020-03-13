Daily Podcast: Coronavirus Cancelations, Last of Us TV Series, & Scream 5
Posted on Friday, March 13th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 13, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Coronavirus cancelations, a Last of Us tv series, and Scream 5.
Opening Banter: Ben talks about his Hamilton situation.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Mulan’, ‘The New Mutants’, and ‘Antlers’ Release Dates Delayed Due to Coronavirus
- Ben: Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Walt Disney World to Temporarily Close Due to Coronavirus [Updated]
- Ben: Universal Studios Hollywood is Closing Because of the Coronavirus
- Ben: Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Halts Production as Director Destin Daniel Crettin Self-Isolates
- Ben: HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ TV Show Hires Composer Gustavo Santaolalla, Who Created the Video Game’s Score
- Chris: ‘Scream 5’ Coming From ‘Ready or Not’ Directors
Other Articles Mentioned:
- Hollywood Coronavirus Cancellations: A List of Film, TV, and Entertainment Events Impacted By Pandemic
- Artist Daniel Danger’s post-apocalyptic Disney World print
All the other stuff you need to know:
