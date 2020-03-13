On the March 13, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Coronavirus cancelations, a Last of Us tv series, and Scream 5.

Opening Banter: Ben talks about his Hamilton situation.

In The News:

HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ TV Show Hires Composer Gustavo Santaolalla, Who Created the Video Game’s Score

Universal Studios Hollywood is Closing Because of the Coronavirus

Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Walt Disney World to Temporarily Close Due to Coronavirus [Updated]

‘Mulan’, ‘The New Mutants’, and ‘Antlers’ Release Dates Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Other Articles Mentioned:

Hollywood Coronavirus Cancellations: A List of Film, TV, and Entertainment Events Impacted By Pandemic

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!