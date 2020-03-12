The latest in the seemingly never-ending stream of coronavirus delay news: Disney is delaying the release dates of Mulan, The New Mutants, and Antlers all due to fears of the virus. These three titles join a growing list of films being pushed off their release dates, including No Time to Die, My Spy, A Quiet Place Part II, The Lovebirds, and F9.

Disney is the latest studio to succumb to coronavirus fears. The studio just announced they’re postponing the release dates of three of their upcoming films: Mulan, the remake of the animated film of the same name; the X-Men spin-off The New Mutants, which has already been delayed several times; and the horror movie Antlers.

Mulan was set for a March 27, 2020 release date in the United States. The New Mutants was supposed to open on April 3. And Antlers, from producer Guillermo del Toro and due to be distributed to Searchlight Pictures, was scheduled for April 17. Mulan‘s release has already been delayed to an unspecified time in China due to fears of the virus. The New Mutants, meanwhile, was supposed to arrive in theaters on April 13, 2018. It then moved from February 22, 2019, then to August 2, 2019, before finally ending up on April 3. But now it’s moving again.

No new release dates have been announced for the films yet, but THR says that “Disney is looking into a new release date for all of the titles later this year.” It’s becoming more and more likely that the spring (and possibly summer) movie season is about to take a serious hit as more and more movies shuffle from their respective release dates. The biggest jump so far has been F9, which has been pushed for an entire year.

Coronavirus fears are currently at a fever-pitch across the globe, with major outbreaks in mainland China, Italy, South Korea, and Iran. Here in the United States, diagnosed cases have exceeded 1,000 as of March 10, 2020, with confirmed cases in 44 out of the 50 U.S. states, and the District of Columbia.