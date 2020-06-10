On the June 10, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Comic-Con at Home, Gone with the Wind, Evil Dead Now, Wanted 2, Blumhouse’s Dracula, Hollywood resuming production, AMC Theatres reopening, and the potential death of theatrical mid-budget movies.
In The News:
- HT: Comic-Con at Home Details: An Online Exhibit Hall, Virtual Panels, Gaming, and More
- Brad: ‘Gone with the Wind’ Removed from HBO Max Library After Plea from ‘12 Years a Slave’ Writer John Ridley
- Chris: New ‘Evil Dead’ Movie Coming From ‘The Hole in the Ground’ Director Lee Cronin
- Ben: Could a ‘Wanted’ Sequel Happen in the Screenlife Format? Diretor Timur Bekmambetov Hopes So
- Chris: Blumhouse ‘Dracula’ Will Remain Faithful to Bram Stoker’s Book, According to Director Karyn Kusama
- Brad: Hollywood Can Resume Film and TV Production on June 12, But It Won’t Be Easy
- HT: AMC Theatres Plans to Re-Open in July Following $2.2 Billion Quarterly Loss Amid Coronavirus Closures
- Chris: The Pandemic Could Kill Mid-Budget Films at the Box Office For Good
