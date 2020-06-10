It doesn’t feel like summer without the blockbuster movie season and without thousands of geeks crowding into the hallowed halls of the San Diego Convention Center. But maybe we can get a little taste of that with Comic-Con at Home, the virtual experience that will be replacing this year’s San Diego Comic-Con after the convention was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Comic-Con at Home was announced last month by the San Diego Comic Convention, the organizer behind the biggest geek gathering in the world, and now SDCC is revealing a few new details about how Comic-Con at Home will work.

SDCC revealed new Comic-Con at Home details for those planning to attend the virtual convention experience from the comfort of their homes. Attendees, who will be provided badges that they can print and “wear proudly” from their couches, can experience features like an online Exhibit Hall; watch exclusive virtual panels and presentations on comics, gaming, television, film, and more; and participate in games and other activities.

Here is what is being offered at Comic-Con at Home, per the press release:

Plans for Comic-Con@Home include an online Exhibit Hall complete with everyone’s favorite exhibitors offering promotions, specials, and limited-edition products unique to the celebration. As well, Comic-Con@Home promises exclusive panels and presentations about comics, gaming, television, film, and a wide variety of topics from publishers, studios, and more. As if that weren’t enough, Comic-Con@Home will also have a Masquerade, gaming, and many other activities in which fans can participate from their own homes.

Despite the fun little “badges” being offered, Comic-Con at Home will be free to attend, with no limits for the number of guests. Online attendees will be encouraged to use the official #ComicConAtHome hashtag to be included in the virtual activities

“For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe,” said SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer. “Though stay-at-home conditions makes this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community.”

An official schedule and the participating creatives have not yet been revealed, but SDCC promises additional details in announcements leading up to Comic-Con at Home on Toucan, the official Comic-Con and WonderCon blog, and SDCC’s website and social channels.

Comic-Con at Home will be held on the same dates as the canceled San Diego Comic-Con, from July 22-26, 2020.