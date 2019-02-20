Daily Podcast: Captain Marvel, The Lord of the Rings, The Storyteller, Spielberg, Blumhouse
Posted on Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the February 20, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Captain Marvel, Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings, Steven Spielberg, The Storyteller, and Blumhouse’s potential horror plans.
Opening Banter: Ben’s BBQ mishap
In The News:
- Ben: ‘Captain Marvel’ Early Buzz: A Funny, Surprising Space Adventure
- Chris: ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series Writers Room Taking Secrecy to the Next Level with Guards, Fingerprint Scans, and Blocked Windows
- Chris: ‘The Storyteller’ Reboot in the Works From The Jim Henson Company and Neil Gaiman
- Chris: Steven Spielberg Refuses to Submit to the Wonderful World of Streaming
- Chris: Could Blumhouse Reboot Every Horror Franchise? Jason Blum Still Interested in a ‘Scream’ Reboot and More
Other Articles Mentioned:
