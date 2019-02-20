Steven Spielberg is usually a forward thinking guy, especially when it comes to technology. After all, his Jurassic Park helped usher in the modern boom in digital effects. But there’s one bit of tech that the acclaimed filmmaker refuses to get on board with, and that’s streaming video. In the past, Spielberg has declared that the films produced by Netflix aren’t real movies – they’re more like TV movies. Now, once again, the director is urging people to stick with the theatrical filmgoing experience over at-home streaming.

During a recent speech at the CAS Awards, Steven Spielberg decided to once again remind everyone he’s not down with this whole streaming thing. “I hope all of us really continue to believe that the greatest contributions we can make as filmmakers is to give audiences the motion picture theatrical experience,” the filmmaker said (via Variety). “I’m a firm believer that movie theaters need to be around forever.”

Spielberg added:

“I love television. I love the opportunity. Some of the greatest writing being done today is for television, some of the best directing for television, some of the best performances [are] on television today. The sound is better in homes more than it ever has been in history but there’s nothing like going to a big dark theater with people you’ve never met before and having the experience wash over you. That’s something we all truly believe in.”

While the highly talented director didn’t come right out and proclaim, “Streaming sucks!”, you can read between the lines and see that that’s what he’s getting at. Spielberg hasn’t been shy talking about how much he dislikes the idea of streaming. Last year, Spielberg declared that movies that are made for services like Netflix should be thought of more as TV movies than actual films, adding that Netflix films “deserve an Emmy, but not an Oscar.”

And I get it. On some level, Spielberg is right – the theatrical experience is sacred…in theory. But we’ve entered an era where rude audiences, poor projection, and an all-around total lack of caring on the part of theater owners has culminated in a rather crappy night out at the movies. While I’m by no means proclaiming that movie theaters cease to exist – I agree with Spielberg; I hope they’re around forever – I’m perfectly happy to stream stuff at home, in comfort and peace and quiet, free of chatty audiences checking their cell phones every few minutes.

While I may not agree with Spielberg’s disdain for streaming, I’m also not going to get bent out of shape about it. After all, he’s Steven freakin’ Spielberg. He’s earned the right to complain about this stuff at this point.