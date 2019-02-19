Captain Marvel early buzz

The first wave of screenings for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Captain Marvel have just let out, and we’ve gathered the early reactions from several critics below. Does the Brie Larson-led film sink or soar?

Here’s what a selection of critics (including /Film’s own Peter Sciretta) are saying about Marvel’s latest offering:

While I’ve generally liked most of the Marvel movies, I must admit that none of the trailers or TV spots for Captain Marvel got me super hyped to see this. I was never worried about Brie Larson’s performance – anyone who’s seen Short Term 12 or Room knows she has the goods – but I’m glad to see that apparently there’s a little more going on in the film than the trailers make it seem. The fact that several critics mentioned how surprising the film is excites me, because we’re always so keyed in to every public aspect of these films from the moment they’re announced. As the end of Infinity War showed, Marvel is still capable of creating genuine shock for its audiences, and it sounds like it has a few surprises left up its sleeve with this one.

Captain Marvel is the studio’s first solo superhero movie to be led by a female character, and the first movie to be co-directed by a woman (Anna Boden directed with her directing partner Ryan Fleck). Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Based on the Marvel comic character first appearing in 1968, the story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.  Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8, 2019.

