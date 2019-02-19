The first wave of screenings for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Captain Marvel have just let out, and we’ve gathered the early reactions from several critics below. Does the Brie Larson-led film sink or soar?

Captain Marvel Early Buzz

Here’s what a selection of critics (including /Film’s own Peter Sciretta) are saying about Marvel’s latest offering:

Marvel does a prequel right, not overexplaining too much but giving us unexpected answers in interesting ways. MCU’s most multilayered villain story. A fun 90s soundtrack, but sometimes the song choices feel too obvious. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel opens with a very touching Stan Lee tribute that Marvel fans will love. pic.twitter.com/yXDScRwiwW — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) February 20, 2019

There’s an earnestness to #CaptainMarvel that feels different than other MCU films. I got chills watching Carol Danvers get back up over & over & over again. — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) February 20, 2019

Oh, and yes, Goose is a brilliant scene-stealer — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) February 20, 2019

They did it. That was my girl. ‘#HigherFurtherFaster, baby.’ — Amy Dallen (@enthusiamy) February 20, 2019

Love the cat, love Sam Jackson, LOVE Ben Mendelsohn, but honestly I’m calling Lashana Lynch as MVP. She brings an emotional weight to the film that is needed and transforms the entire movie upon arrival. Definitely need to see more of her#CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/QeEzUBM8O1 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 20, 2019

YASSSS wow, do dudes feel this good after action movies all the time?! #CaptainMarvel #reaction pic.twitter.com/yhWWDaPc8H — Markeia McCarty (@markeiamccarty) February 20, 2019

Really loved #CaptainMarvel. It’s a little wobbly at times but only because it’s so ambitious. It’s beautifully constructed, hilarious and offers tons of surprises. @brielarson obviously rules but Ben Mendelsohn is the surprise MVP. pic.twitter.com/yQLQGl2Yt0 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel is pure joy. I cannot wait for the generation of little girls who will grow up with Carol Danvers as a hero. — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel is a welcome addition to the #MCU. The movie is really well done with some great moments. #benmendelsohn steals almost every scene he's in. @brielarson literally shines in the role. So ready for #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/GET0socRjl — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 20, 2019

And not wacky weird like the GOTG movies. Think more “Rey snapping into endless mirrors” from The Last Jedi type scenes. Also, finally, the MCU and a Nirvana song come together (as Kurt Cobain wanted) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 20, 2019

I can’t get over how great Ben Mendelsohn is. I was worried he was just going to be one of those Marvel villains with alien makeup, but that’s not the case at all. This movie doesn’t work without him. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 20, 2019

Captain Marvel is a mixed bag. First half is slow and uninspired. Second half much better. Feels like directors could not escape Marvel formula. Mendelson steals the move. VfX of full Marvel powers much better than trailers. — Gregory Ellwood – Playlist ? (@TheGregoryE) February 20, 2019

Captain Marvel is everything that I hoped it would be. It feels completely unlike any other Marvel film. A unique and fresh take on an origin story that feels new. Brie Larson is fantastic as Carol Danvers. This is one of my favorite Marvel movies of all time. #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/0ou7HU93MY — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) February 20, 2019

While I’ve generally liked most of the Marvel movies, I must admit that none of the trailers or TV spots for Captain Marvel got me super hyped to see this. I was never worried about Brie Larson’s performance – anyone who’s seen Short Term 12 or Room knows she has the goods – but I’m glad to see that apparently there’s a little more going on in the film than the trailers make it seem. The fact that several critics mentioned how surprising the film is excites me, because we’re always so keyed in to every public aspect of these films from the moment they’re announced. As the end of Infinity War showed, Marvel is still capable of creating genuine shock for its audiences, and it sounds like it has a few surprises left up its sleeve with this one.

Captain Marvel is the studio’s first solo superhero movie to be led by a female character, and the first movie to be co-directed by a woman (Anna Boden directed with her directing partner Ryan Fleck). Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Based on the Marvel comic character first appearing in 1968, the story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8, 2019.