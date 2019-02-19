Blumhouse had smashing success with their sequel/reboot to Halloween, and while they still don’t have the rights to a sequel yet, they’re certainly mulling the idea. But what about other horror franchises? Could Jason Blum and company reboot more fright flicks? That’s the dream (or should I say nightmare?). In the past, Blum has mentioned a passing interest in a Scream reboot, and he hasn’t given up the idea. The mega-producer also would like to take a crack at Hellraiser. Nothing is even close to official yet, but that could change.

While I’d much rather have Blumhouse create original horror franchises (like Happy Death Day!), reboots of established properties often go down well. Just look at the box office success of the recent Halloween ($253.7 million worldwide). CinemaBlend recently asked Blumhouse head honcho Jason Blum if he’s interested in reboots of both Scream and Hellraiser, and Blum responded in the affirmative:

“Yes, we definitely have [discussed it]. We’re looking – there’s nothing happening with either one of those things – but we’re definitely looking at it, and it’s definitely something I’d be open to.”

The key ingredient in that sentence is “there’s nothing happening with either one of those things”, so don’t go getting excited. Still, the fact that Blum says they’re “definitely” looking into rebooting those properties is promising. Blum has mentioned the potential for more horror reboots before, via a Twitter Q&A:

Never say never https://t.co/2Ix4l5BrPZ — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 17, 2018

the chances are excellent https://t.co/zdB211xH6N — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 16, 2018

Both Hellraiser and Scream would make fine fodder for reboot material. With Hellraiser, it would likely have to be a very hard reboot, since that franchise has spiraled off into oblivion. But Scream could successfully pick up where the last movie – Scream 4 – left off. Or Blumhouse could start fresh on both of them, and create something completely new.

In any case, this is all speculation for now. Back in September, Blum bridged the subject of a reboot of both Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer with Forbes:

“I’d like to do that, yeah. I would like to do both of them, but it’s a rights situation with all those movies. It’s very tangled and very complicated. It’s one thing to say you want to do them and it’s a whole other thing to get to actually do it. To give you some idea, Halloween was in the works with us for four or five years before it evolved, so, there are business obstacles to cross but, in theory, if you said to me, “Would you like to do a Scream movie?” My answer would be, “Of course.” Sadly it doesn’t work like that.”

Time will tell how this all turns out.