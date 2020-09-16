Daily Podcast: Black Widow, Soul, South Park, Madonna, CBS, She-Hulk and Star Trek
Posted on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 16, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Black Widow, Soul, South Park, Madonna, CBS, She-Hulk and Star Trek.
In The News:
- HT: ‘Black Widow’ Likely to Be Delayed by Disney, While Pixar’s ‘Soul’ May Be Released on Disney+
- Sad to see Disney dumping the Pixar films on Disney+, any thoughts on why? Those films cost as much as some of their blockbusters
- Ben: ‘South Park’ Coronavirus Episode Coming This Month, Will Be An Hour Long
- Are we ready to laugh about the pandemic yet?
- Chris: Madonna Biopic to Be Directed by Madonna
- Has anyone ever directed their own biopic before?
- HT: CBS All Access Will Officially Rebrand as Paramount+ in 2021
- Why is everyone going with +?
- Chris: ‘She-Hulk’ TV Series on Disney+ Finds its Director: Kat Coiro
- Thoughts on Kat Coiro as a filmmaker and what makes her right for this project?
- Ben: Noah Hawley Says His ‘Star Trek’ Film Will Have a Direct Connection to Franchise Canon (If It Ever Gets Made)
