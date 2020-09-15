Madonna Biopic to Be Directed by Madonna

The Madonna biopic has found itself a director: Madonna. Yes, the material girl will direct and co-write her own biopic, which is such an unapologetically hubristic move that you have to respect it. Diablo Cody is co-writing the script with Madonna, and the film will presumably follow Madonna’s rise to fame. We really don’t know a whole lot about the approach here – is it going to follow the traditional musician biopic trappings (see: Bohemian Rhapsody), or will it go for something different (see: I’m Not There)? Whatever the case, Madonna says the film will “convey the incredible journey that life has taken [her] on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being.”

Anyone who has seen Madonna’s film W.E. knows that for all her considerable artistic talents, Madonna is not exactly what you’d call a good filmmaker. But having Madonna direct her own biopic is just too bonkers to ignore. Madonna has been working on the script for the film with Diablo Cody, and it was announced today that the singer-actress-filmmaker would be helming the project as well.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said (via Variety). “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Universal Pictures is handling the untitled film, under the guidance of filmed entertainment group chair Donna Langley and producer Amy Pascal. Regarding the project, Langley said: “With her singular gift of creating art that is as accessible as it is boundary-pushing, she has shaped our culture in a way very few others have.” And Pascal added: “This movie is an absolute labor of love for me. I have known Madonna since we made A League of Their Own together, and I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal.”

Of course, the big question now is: who will play Madonna, not to mention all the famous people Madonna interacted with throughout her life and career? Start your fan-casting!