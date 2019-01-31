On the January 31, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Ultraviolet, The Stand, Justice League, The Batman and The Suicide Squad.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In The News:

Other Articles Mentioned:



All the other stuff you need to know: