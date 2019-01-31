Daily Podcast: Ben Affleck Officially Leaves The Batman, James Gunn Officially Joins The Suicide Squad, We Are Officially In The Worst Timeline
Posted on Thursday, January 31st, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 31, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Ultraviolet, The Stand, Justice League, The Batman and The Suicide Squad.
In The News:
- Brad: Ultraviolet, One of the Earliest Digital Movie Lockers, is Shutting Down
- Chris: ‘The Stand’ TV Series Officially Headed to CBS All Access, Stephen King Calls the Scripts “Dynamite”
- Peter: Zack Snyder’s Original ‘Justice League’ Trilogy Plans Revealed by Kevin Smith
- Brad: Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ Arrives in 2021 Without Ben Affleck, ‘Suicide Squad 2’ and ‘DC Super Pets’ Coming Too
- Chris: ‘Suicide Squad 2’: James Gunn is Directing and Writing
Other Articles Mentioned:
- Zack Snyder’s t-shirt in Superhero Bits: Peyton Reed’s ‘Fantastic Four’, KiKi Layne Wants to Play Storm & More
All the other stuff you need to know:
