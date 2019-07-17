Daily Podcast: Barbie Movie, Happy Death Day 3, Space Jam 2, Warhammer 40k, and More
Posted on Wednesday, July 17th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the July 17, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the Barbie movie, Warhammer 40k, Terminator: Dark Fate, Damien Chazelle’s new film, Ghostbusters at Halloween Horror Nights, Happy Death Day 3, Space Jam 2, Quentin Tarantino, A.P. Bio, and The Little Mermaid.
Opening Banter: The rest of the team is on the ground in San Diego for Comic-Con.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Barbie’ Movie with Margot Robbie Being Written By Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
- Ben: Live-Action ‘Warhammer 40,000’ TV Show in the Works from ‘The Man in the High Castle’ Creator
- Chris: In ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 is “Very Different”
- Brad: Damien Chazelle Shopping ‘Babylon’ Around Studios with Emma Stone and Brad Pitt Circling
- Brad: ‘Space Jam 2’ Finds New Director, Replaces Terence Nance with Malcolm D. Lee
- Chris: Quentin Tarantino is Okay with ‘Star Trek’ Being His Last Movie
- Brad: ‘A.P. Bio’ Isn’t Canceled After All, Will Be Moving to NBCUniversal Streaming Service
- Chris: ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Remake Wants Harry Styles as Prince Eric
- Brad: ‘Ghostbusters’ Halloween Horror Nights Maze Coming to Universal Studios This Fall
- Chris: ‘Happy Death Day 3’ Isn’t Happening, and That’s Disappointing
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.