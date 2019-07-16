It’s that time again – time for Quentin Tarantino to bring up his potential Star Trek movie and also his possible retirement. Tarantino has teased both his Trek film and his plans to retire after making ten movies. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is being billed as Tarantino’s ninth, which begs the question: is Star Trek going to be his last movie, or does he count that as something separate, and do we still have one more original Tarantino movie on the horizon as well? The filmmaker has weighed in, and it looks like he might just call it quits after Trek. Maybe.

Will Quentin Tarantino ever make his Star Trek movie? It certainly seems like it, but I continue to chalk this up to a “believe it when I see it” situation. But if Mr. Tarantino does make a Trek film, you can expect it to be his last. While speaking with CinemaBlend, the filmmaker said he originally thought of Star Trek as a potential “loophole” movie – something he could make in addition to a different, final tenth film. “The idea was to throw a loophole into it,” he said. “Which would be [to go], ‘Uhhh, I guess Star Trek doesn’t count. I can do Star Trek…but naturally, I would end on an original.'”

However, Tarantino immediately added that he realized the loophole concept would feel like a bit of a cop-out regarding his whole “retire after ten movies” plan. “But the idea of doing ten isn’t to come up with a loophole,” he continued. “I actually think, if I was going to do Star Trek, I should commit to it. It’s my last movie. There should be nothing left-handed about it. I don’t know if I’m going to do that, but that might happen.”

The last part of Tarantino’s statement is worth repeating: “I don’t know if I’m going to do that, but that might happen.” The director has talked up several potential projects in the past that never panned out – The Vega Brothers, for instance. There’s always a chance he might not make a Trek after all. I asked the filmmaker about his Star Trek recently, and he replied:

“It’s a very big possibility. I haven’t been dealing with those guys for a while cause I’ve been making my movie. But we’ve talked about a story and a script. The script has been written and when I emerge my head like Punxsutawney Phil, post-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, we’ll pick up talking about it again.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino’s latest, opens July 26, 2019.