Daily Podcast: Aquaman 2, Ted TV Show, She-Hulk, Velma, and More
Posted on Friday, June 11th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the June 11, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Aquaman 2, a Ted series, Mindy Kaling’s Velma, The LaLaurie Mansion, and She-Hulk.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- HT: ‘Aquaman’ Sequel Titled ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ – Here’s What That Could Mean
- Chris: ‘Ted’ TV Series Coming to Peacock for More R-Rated Teddy Bear Action
- HT: Ruh-roh: Mindy Kaling’s ‘Velma’ Animated Series Won’t Feature Scooby-Doo
- Chris: ‘The LaLaurie Mansion’: ‘Conjuring’ and ‘Saw’ Filmmakers Come Together to Create New Horror Franchise
- Ben: Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Casts ‘The Good Place’ Star Jameela Jamil as the Show’s Villain
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
