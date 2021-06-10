Ted, the movie where Mark Wahlberg hangs out with a teddy bear who sounds a lot like Peter Griffin, is becoming a TV series over at Peacock. Seth MacFarlane, who directed, co-wrote, and voice acted in Ted and Ted 2, is on board to executive produce the series through his Fuzzy Door company. It’s the second TV series Peacock has landed from McFarlane’s Fuzzy Door – earlier this year they ordered The End is Nye, a Fuzzy Door show hosted by Bill Nye.

I didn’t know this until now, but Ted is apparently the highest-grossing original comedy (not a sequel or based on other IP) of all time. Yes, you read that right. Together, the two Ted movies grossed more than $750 million worldwide. People just can’t get enough of Ted!

Now here’s the part of this story where I tell you I’ve seen neither of the Ted movies, because I’m not a big Seth MacFarlane fan. Sorry!

The announcement comes straight from Peacock. The streaming service has given a straight-to-series order for a Ted show, based on the hit movies Ted and Ted 2. The show is coming from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and MRC Television, and Fuzzy Door, Seth McFarlane’s production company. McFarlane is also in negotiations to reprise the voice of Ted, the titular teddy bear who isn’t like other teddy bears because he’s alive, and he says “fuck.”

McFarlane will executive produce the series along with Erica Huggins through Fuzzy Door. Fuzzy Door is responsible for The Orville, Family Guy, and American Dad!, as well as the upcoming Peacock series The End is Nye, hosted by Bill Nye.

I suppose the question now is: how do you turn Ted into a TV series? I’m going to guess that Mark Wahlberg won’t be back, because I don’t see him starring in a Peacock series. Would the show just have Ted all on his own? Or does he need some sort of human character to bounce off of? I guess we’ll see whenever the first season of Ted arrives.