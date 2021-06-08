Daily Podcast: A New Adaptation of Ol’ Christine, Loki, John Wick 4, and More
Posted on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the June 8, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including John Wick 4, a new adaptation of Stephen King’s Christine, The Pentaverate, and a Loki short film that almost was.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Ben: ‘John Wick 4’ Adds ‘It’ Star Bill Skarsgard, But Probably Not as a Killer Demonic Clown
- Chris: Stephen King’s ‘Christine’ Getting a New Adaptation From ‘Hannibal’ Creator Bryan Fuller
- Ben: ‘The Pentaverate’: Mike Myers to Play Seven Characters in New Netflix Series, Which Sounds Like a Threat
- Chris: A ‘Loki’ Short Film Almost Had the God of Mischief Running a Studio 54-Like Club in the 1970s
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
