Christine, the Stephen King novel about a killer car, is getting a new adaptation from Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller. Fuller will direct the Christine reboot for Sony Pictures and Blumhouse, and believe it or not, this is Fuller’s feature film directorial debut. Fuller will also write the adaptation. First published in 1983, Christine was previously adapted into a film directed by John Carpenter that same year.

Deadline has the scoop on the Christine reboot, which will be written and directed by Bryan Fuller. Fuller has an interesting, well-established career as the creator or co-creator of shows like Pushing Daisies, Dead Like Me, Wonderfalls, Hannibal, and American Gods. But despite having plenty of writing and producing credits, Fuller has no directing credits on the big or small screen. That would make Christine his directorial debut. Jason Blum is producing for Blumhouse, with Vincenzo Natali and Steven Hoban also producing.

Why This is Promising

Published in 1983, Christine was Stephen King’s eighth novel. And if I’m being honest, it’s not one of his best. In fact, it’s kind of a mess – there are multiple narrators and the story is all over the place. Here’s a synopsis:

Christine: the frightening story of a nerdy teenager who falls in love with his vintage Plymouth Fury. It was love at first sight, but this car is no lady. Evil is alive in Libertyville. It inhabits a custom-painted red and white 1958 Plymouth Fury named Christine and young Arnold Cunningham, who buys it. Along with Arnold’s girlfriend, Leigh Cabot, Dennis Guilder attempts to find out the real truth behind Christine and finds more than he bargained for: From murder to suicide, there’s a peculiar feeling that surrounds Christine – she gets revenge on anyone standing in her path. Can Dennis save Arnold from the wrath of Christine?

While Christine isn’t one of King’s best, it has developed a pretty good reputation, mainly because it came early in King’s career when he was the biggest thing to ever happen to horror fiction, and because the same year it was published, a John Carpenter movie adaptation hit the big screen. Carpenter himself has said that he only made the movie because he needed a job after the box office disappointment of The Thing, but it’s pretty damn good. It’s stylish and greatly improves on the book.

I’m usually resistant to the idea of anyone trying to cover the same ground as John Carpenter, because why even bother? Nobody does it better. But I’m also a big fan of Fuller, and I’m very curious to see what he does with this specific material. If Fuller makes Christine half as wild and inventive as Hannibal, we’re really going to be in for something special.