Bill Skarsgård, who memorably put his own spin on the creepy clown Pennywise in Andy Muschietti’s two-film adaptation of Stephen King’s It, is about to dive headfirst into the action genre.

According to a new report, Skarsgård is the latest actor to join the John Wick 4 cast, lining up for some bone-crunching mayhem alongside veterans like Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Ian McShane, and more.



Collider reports that Bill Skarsgård has been cast in John Wick 4, but unfortunately it’s unclear what character he’s going to be playing or even what side of the assassin playing field his character will be on. When martial arts superstar Donnie Yen was added just a few days ago, at least that news came with word that Yen would be portraying a friend to John Wick. But Skarsgård could be playing anyone here: an employee of the Continental assassin hotel chain, a member of the almost mythical “High Table” organization which casts such a long shadow over the lore of these movies, or even an independent contractor who works as a Joker-style agent of chaos. (Now that I say that, Bill Skarsgård would probably make a pretty great Joker should Matt Reeves ever want to bring that characters into his new Bat-films.)

Shamier Anderson (Stowaway) and Japanese-British pop star Rina Sawayama will also be appearing in this movie. Specifics about the plot are still hard to come by, but the ending of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum saw Ian McShane’s Winston appease The High Table by shooting John Wick so much that he falls off the roof of The Continental. But as we’ve seen over the course of three movies now, John Wick doesn’t go down without a fight – our boy somehow survived the fall, dusted himself off, and met up with The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) in the sewers under New York to plot their next move.

Who Could Bill Skarsgård Be Playing In John Wick 4?

Who knows: maybe they run into a shape-shifting clown down there who has been swiping children and eating them. That’s a joke, but considering everything that has happened up until this point in the franchise, I honestly would not be surprised if Wick starts encountering supernatural beings in future movies. The only problem I can envision with that scenario is that Wick would need to visit someone who specializes in ghost bullets, because those headshots won’t pack nearly the same punch if they pass straight through a wispy ghost head with no impact whatsoever. But then again…yep. I’ve talked myself into it: Bill Skarsgård is playing a ghost bullet specialist in John Wick 4. You heard it here first, folks.

John Wick 4 is set to arrive in theaters on May 27, 2022.