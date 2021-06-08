Mike Myers is heading to Netflix for a new TV show.

The Austin Powers and Love Guru star is creating and executive producing a Netflix limited series called The Pentaverate, in which he will play seven “brand new characters” alongside a cast that includes Ken Jeong (Community), Keegan Michael-Key (Key and Peele), Debi Mazar (Goodfellas), and more. The show is about a secret society – a topic Myers has clearly been fascinated by for years, since one of his characters went on a rant about this same secret society in 1993’s So I Married An Axe Murderer.

Today, Netflix announced that a new limited comedy series called The Pentaverate is in the works with Myers pulling triple duty as the creator, an executive producer, and an actor. The series also will also feature Richard McCabe (Wallander), Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous), and Lydia West (Years and Years), and follow a journalist who tries to find the truth about a secret organization. Here’s the official description:

What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!

The Pentaverate Has Been on Myers’ Mind Since ’93

As he often does, Myers played multiple roles in the 1993 movie So I Married An Axe Murderer. One of those roles was the main character’s father, a man who speaks with a heavy Scottish accent and gets all of his news from tabloids. Check out this clip and see if anything sounds familiar:

Robbie Fox is the credited screenwriter of So I Married An Axe Murderer, so I’m not sure if the Pentaverate bit was just Myers riffing on the day or if it was in Fox’s script and stuck in Myers’ craw long enough to inspire a limited series all these years later. But since the Netflix show’s description says the secret society’s membership consists of five men, it’s fair to say the queen won’t be a major player in the new show. (Fingers crossed that Colonel Sanders is still somehow one of the members.)

The Pentaverate will consist of six 30-minute episodes, but a release date has not yet been unveiled. Tim Kirkby (Fleabag, Veep, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Man Seeking Woman) is directing and executive producing. And despite my snarky headline, I am actually very interested in seeing how this show turns out. Stay tuned for more.