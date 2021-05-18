The Largest Marvel LEGO Set Ever Unleashes Spider-Man’s Villains on the Daily Bugle
Posted on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 by Ethan Anderton
If you’re a Spider-Man fan, hopefully you have some money saved up to get your hands on the largest Marvel LEGO set that the building brick company has ever released.
The LEGO Group has revealed a Daily Bugle LEGO set, a massive scene featuring a bunch of Spider-Man’s most infamous foes attacking the newspaper office as Peter Parker’s co-workers are hard at work publishing the latest photos of the webslinger. This is one of the coolest comic book LEGO sets we’ve ever seen.
The Daily Bugle LEGO Set
Standing nearly three-feet tall and comprised of 3,772 pieces, the Daily Bugle LEGO set features the newspaper’s skyscraper and over two dozen Spider-Man characters. There are super villains swarming the building’s exterior while the Bugle’s employees work away in the office interiors.
Attacking The Daily Bugle outside is an army of Spider-Man’s most recognizable villains, from Doc Ock to Venom. Plus, Peter Parker isn’t the only webslinging superhero hanging around The Daily Bugle. Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen (Ghost Spider), and Spider-Ham are included in the set. Here’s a look at all the minifigures included with The Daily Bugle LEGO set (via The Brothers Brick):
- Spider-Man
- Miles Morales
- Ghost-Spider
- Spider-Ham
- The Punisher
- Daredevil
- Mysterio
- Blade
- Doctor Octopus
- Venom
- Carnage
- Green Goblin
- Sandman
- Black Cat
- Firestar
- Peter Parker
- Aunt May
- Gwen Stacy
- Betty Brant
- J. Jonah Jameson
- Ben Urich
- Robbie Robertson
- Ron Barney,
- Bernie the Cab Driver
- Amber Grant
The fact that this is a complete version of The Daily Bugle rather than just a facade with an open back is incredible. You can have the skyscraper completely enclosed, or you can take the panels off to reveal the offices inside, including the angry J. Jonah Jameson, who surely wants more photos of Spider-Man. Sure, the building itself may not match up with the structures of the LEGO Expert Creator buildings out there, but it’s still extremely cool.
There are a lot of fun details sprinkled throughout The Daily Bugle LEGO set, including a little framed picture of Spider-Man in Peter Parker’s office that’s clearly callback to the classic animated series from the 1960s. Plus, I love the battle details like Green Goblin blasting away part of the building. And there are over a dozen different newspapers in various places over the playset.
Of course, there’s always the bad news of the pricetag. The Daily Bugle LEGO set will cost you $299.99. It’ll go on sale starting on June 1 at The LEGO Shop online and at LEGO retail stores.