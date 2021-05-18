If you’re a Spider-Man fan, hopefully you have some money saved up to get your hands on the largest Marvel LEGO set that the building brick company has ever released.

The LEGO Group has revealed a Daily Bugle LEGO set, a massive scene featuring a bunch of Spider-Man’s most infamous foes attacking the newspaper office as Peter Parker’s co-workers are hard at work publishing the latest photos of the webslinger. This is one of the coolest comic book LEGO sets we’ve ever seen.

The Daily Bugle LEGO Set

Standing nearly three-feet tall and comprised of 3,772 pieces, the Daily Bugle LEGO set features the newspaper’s skyscraper and over two dozen Spider-Man characters. There are super villains swarming the building’s exterior while the Bugle’s employees work away in the office interiors.

Attacking The Daily Bugle outside is an army of Spider-Man’s most recognizable villains, from Doc Ock to Venom. Plus, Peter Parker isn’t the only webslinging superhero hanging around The Daily Bugle. Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen (Ghost Spider), and Spider-Ham are included in the set. Here’s a look at all the minifigures included with The Daily Bugle LEGO set (via The Brothers Brick):

Spider-Man

Miles Morales

Ghost-Spider

Spider-Ham

The Punisher

Daredevil

Mysterio

Blade

Doctor Octopus

Venom

Carnage

Green Goblin

Sandman

Black Cat

Firestar

Peter Parker

Aunt May

Gwen Stacy

Betty Brant

J. Jonah Jameson

Ben Urich

Robbie Robertson

Ron Barney,

Bernie the Cab Driver

Amber Grant

The fact that this is a complete version of The Daily Bugle rather than just a facade with an open back is incredible. You can have the skyscraper completely enclosed, or you can take the panels off to reveal the offices inside, including the angry J. Jonah Jameson, who surely wants more photos of Spider-Man. Sure, the building itself may not match up with the structures of the LEGO Expert Creator buildings out there, but it’s still extremely cool.

There are a lot of fun details sprinkled throughout The Daily Bugle LEGO set, including a little framed picture of Spider-Man in Peter Parker’s office that’s clearly callback to the classic animated series from the 1960s. Plus, I love the battle details like Green Goblin blasting away part of the building. And there are over a dozen different newspapers in various places over the playset.

Of course, there’s always the bad news of the pricetag. The Daily Bugle LEGO set will cost you $299.99. It’ll go on sale starting on June 1 at The LEGO Shop online and at LEGO retail stores.