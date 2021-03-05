Even though Alex Trebek left us last year, the legendary game show Jeopardy! continues. Ken Jennings acted as guest host when new episodes began earlier this year, and now the baton has been passed to executive producer Mike Richards, with several more guests hosts lined up for the foreseeable future. However, one fan still wanted to revel in the glory days of Alex Trebek, specifically when he hosted the Greatest of All Time Tournament back in January 2020, and he did so with a bunch of LEGO pieces.

Jeopardy LEGO Set

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time episodes that aired last year.

Even though LEGO pieces don’t allow for much detail when created characters of this scale, if you’re familiar with contestants Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer, then you can recognizing some of their signature traits from the show. It’s just a shame that Alex Trebek didn’t have his signature mustache anymore, because it would have been cool to see it represented by a thin LEGO piece on his face.

Along with showing off the motion of the LEGO set with the audio from the show, there’s also a peak behind the podiums that shows off how the electronics work. It’s certainly a labor of love, and if you’d like to know more about how it all came together, from sketch to build, head over to BrickNerd.com for the full rundown.