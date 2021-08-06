Cry Macho: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

I don’t know how he does it, but every two to four years Clint Eastwood comes out of nowhere to write, direct, produce, and star in brand-new original movies that only your dad would ever be interested in. He’s like the living embodiment of those 17-year cicada cycles here in the States: you sort of forget about him when he’s not around, until suddenly you’re bombarded with ceaseless marketing for his latest movie for weeks at a time. There’s worse ways to make a living, I suppose, so more power to him. The next movie on his agenda, Cry Macho, looks like it’ll continue that vintage Eastwood trend. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Cry Macho Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Cry Macho opens on September 17, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max through the streaming service’s add-free plan. Like all new Warner Bros. releases, it will remain available for 31 days from the theatrical release.

What is Cry Macho?

The Cry Macho synopsis is as follows:

The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.

Cry Macho Director, Crew, and More

As you read in my long and ponderous opening, none other than Clint Eastwood will be directing Cry Macho. Adapted from author Richard Nash’s 1975 novel of the same name and written by frequent Eastwood collaborator Nick Schenk (Gran Torino, The Judge, The Mule), Cry Macho will feature a musical score composed by Mark Mancina, who has previously worked on films such as Speed, Twister, Tarzan, and Moana. Ben Davis will be working the cameras as cinematographer, having done previous work with Marvel (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel) in addition to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Dumbo.

Cry Macho Cast

As you also may have noticed in my entire tangent above, Clint Eastwood is starring in Cry Macho as Miko. The film will also feature Fernanda Urrejola (Blue Miracle) and Horacio Garcia-Rojas (Narcos: Mexico).

Cry Macho Trailer