‘Cruella’ Teaser: Emma Stone Makes Quite the Fashion Statement as Cruella de Vil
Posted on Sunday, March 14th, 2021 by Ethan Anderton
It’s time to find out what Cruella de Vil was up to before she decided to try skinning dogs to make coats. In Disney’s new movie Cruella, Oscar winner Emma Stone is playing the 101 Dalmatians villain her younger years when she was just starting to take shape as a rebellious fashionista in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution. Even without any dogs to skin, Cruella is clearly ready to make a statement that will blow everybody away.
Cruella Teaser
With the help of a cover of “These Boots Are Made for Walking,” giving a little attitude to the proceedings. Cruella’s fasion statement is a bit on the nose (literally and figuratively), but this continues to lend itself to the idea that the movie will be Disney’s take on Joker, turning Cruella de Vil into a misunderstood madwoman. But will it work?
Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) directs this punk-inspired take on the character. Emma Stone is joined by Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry as the thieving duo Horace and Jasper. Emma Thompson, who has previously worked with Disney on Treasure Planet, Brave, Saving Mr. Banks, and the Beauty and the Beast remake, co-stars along with Mark Strong.
Cruella is slated for release on May 28, 2021, but Disney has yet to officially confirm whether it will be heading to theaters or Disney+. There’s a chance it could follow in the footsteps of Raya and the Last Dragon and Mulan by getting a Premier Access release on Disney+ alongside a theatrical release. We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s the official synopsis for Cruella:
Academy Award winner Emma Stone (“La La Land”) stars in Disney’s “Cruella,” an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. “Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (“Howards End,” “Sense & Sensibility”). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.