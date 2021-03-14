It’s time to find out what Cruella de Vil was up to before she decided to try skinning dogs to make coats. In Disney’s new movie Cruella, Oscar winner Emma Stone is playing the 101 Dalmatians villain her younger years when she was just starting to take shape as a rebellious fashionista in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution. Even without any dogs to skin, Cruella is clearly ready to make a statement that will blow everybody away.

Cruella Teaser

With the help of a cover of “These Boots Are Made for Walking,” giving a little attitude to the proceedings. Cruella’s fasion statement is a bit on the nose (literally and figuratively), but this continues to lend itself to the idea that the movie will be Disney’s take on Joker, turning Cruella de Vil into a misunderstood madwoman. But will it work?

Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) directs this punk-inspired take on the character. Emma Stone is joined by Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry as the thieving duo Horace and Jasper. Emma Thompson, who has previously worked with Disney on Treasure Planet, Brave, Saving Mr. Banks, and the Beauty and the Beast remake, co-stars along with Mark Strong.

Cruella is slated for release on May 28, 2021, but Disney has yet to officially confirm whether it will be heading to theaters or Disney+. There’s a chance it could follow in the footsteps of Raya and the Last Dragon and Mulan by getting a Premier Access release on Disney+ alongside a theatrical release. We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s the official synopsis for Cruella: