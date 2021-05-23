Disney’s Cruella doesn’t arrive until next week, but the film’s score and soundtrack are available now for your listening pleasure. This isn’t your average whimsical Disney score with uplifting songs about love and adventure. Instead, Cruella comes with a rockin’ soundtrack inspired by London in the 1970s, so we get jams from Queen, The Clash, Blondie, Electric Light Orchestra, Nina Simone and more.

A new Cruella music featurette dives into the impressive roster of songs you’ll hear in the movie along with some new footage.

Cruella Music Featurette

Director Craig Gillespie estimates that the movie ended up featuring around four dozen songs, though it sounds like you won’t find all of them on the official soundtrack. Available today, the Cruella original motion picture soundtrack only has 15 tracks included. Here’s the full tracklist:

“Call me Cruella” – Florence + The Machine (2:07) “Bloody Well Right” – Supertramp (4:34) “Whisper Whisper” – Bee Gees (3:25) “Five to One” – The Doors (4:26) “Feeling Good” – Nina Simone (2:53) “Fire” – Ohio Players (4:35) “Whole Lotta Love” – Ike & Tina Turner (4:41) “Livin’ Thing” (2012 Version) – Electric Light Orchestra (3:42) “Stone Cold Crazy” (2011 Remaster) – Queen (2:15) “One Way or Another” – Blondie (3:27) “Should I Stay or Should I Go” – The Clash (3:08) “I Love Paris” – Georgia Gibbs (2:30) “Love Is Like A Violin” – Ken Dodd (2:10) “I Wanna Be Your Dog” – John McCrea (3:55) “Come Together” – Ike & Tina Turner (3:38)

Emma Thompson is absolutely thrilled to have an entrance set to “Five to One,” by The Doors. Meanwhile, there’s a glimpse at a sequence where Emma Stone starts to sing along with “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra. But unfortunately, that looks like one of the songs that didn’t make it onto the film’s official soundtrack release. Not all of the songs are old favorites either, because Florence and the Machine created the original song “Call Me Cruella,” which you can hear in full right here:

On top of all the classic songs you’ll hear in Cruella, there’s also the score by Nicholas Britell (If Beale Street Could Talk), which is also available to stream and purchase today. “Call Me Cruella” is actually included on both albums since you’ll hear influences of the song make their way into the film’s score, much like the theme songs from James Bond movies.

Cruella arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access starting on May 28, 2021.