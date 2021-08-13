Many Disney live-action remakes haven’t been all that great, but Cruella managed to be a lot of fun. Soon, the stylish punk-tinged crime caper is coming to a Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Collection, with exclusive extras at select retailers.

The Devil Wears Puppies

Okay, so Cruella really doesn’t go full-on dog-fur-designer in this villain origin story, but she’s still pretty fiendish. Follow the fashion world battle between Estella (Emma Stone) and her boss (Emma Thompson) that eventually turns Estella into the villain we all love to hate: Cruella DeVille.

Fans of the film can now reserve their limited edition 4k Ultra HD copies of the Disney live-action film. Best Buy will have a limited run of the film packaged in a collectable SteelBook case. Target’s collection includes two gold-foiled, exclusive lithographs designed by Poster Posse artist Nicky Barkla and Bella Grace. Wal-Mart has an e-book with some fun extra features. All versions have the same bonus features, which include deleted scenes, bloopers, behind-the-scenes featurettes, cast interviews, and more. Pre-orders are now available on each retailer’s website, with the collection set to release nationwide on September 21, 2021.

Punk Rock and Polka-Dotted Dogs

Cruella is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, and the design of these discs shows off that fierce aesthetic. It’s one of Disney’s darker entries and isn’t intended for the youngest audiences with its PG-13 rating, but I had a blast with it. Stone goes big in the best of ways, eating up the screen every time she’s on it (and she’s on it a lot). She’s a fun villainess to root for, because her revenge story at least gives her motivation so behaving so cruelly. She doesn’t even hurt the dogs, so is she really a villain? Thompson is equally killer as her cold-hearted, sharp-tongued fashionista boss Baroness von Hellman, and watching these two trade barbs is a treat.

Cruella is a little bit The Devil Wears Prada, a little bit Catwoman’s arc in Batman Returns, and a whole lot of fun. If this had come out when I was in high school, I would have been completely obsessed. Director Craig Gillespie has said he has ideas for sequels to this origin story, so maybe this will only be the first Cruella disc in your collection. There are interesting ways to go with Cruella, making her a kind of punk-rock anarchist type instead of just a creepy lady who likes fur. We’ll have to wait and see!

For now, we’ll just have to pre-order these fabulous-looking 4k discs and wait for September 21, 2021.