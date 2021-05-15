Cruella doesn’t seem to be high on anyone’s must-see list as we kick off a quiet blockbuster summer. But if the early buzz is any indicator, we’re sleeping on what could end up being one of the best live-action Disney movies inspired by one of their animated classics. The movie stars Emma Stone as the young version of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, when she was an up and coming fashionista with an axe to grind, and apparently it’s wickedly fun, packed with style, and supremely entertaining.

Considering how much I disliked the trailers, I'm really annoyed by how much I enjoyed CRUELLA. Easily the best of the live-action Disney reboots, remixing a familiar character into a just-edgy-enough crime adventure set in the London fashion world. Cool families will dig it. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) May 15, 2021

And our editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta was also caught off guard by how much he liked the movie:

Cruella is… actually…. very good?! I’m surprised because I wasn’t looking forward to this one. It has a bold style, a rocking soundtrack but most importantly a fun story. It’s like Devil Wears Prada meets Revenge. @PaulWHauser steals the show. — Peter Sciretta loves Star Wars (@PeterSciretta) May 15, 2021

Now let’s get on with the rest of the critical reactions out there, all of which seem to be rather positive:

+1 to the growing list of #Cruella fans! Admittedly had doubts but was totally swept up in the energy & style. Feels like Emma Stone is giving every ounce of herself to the role & I was loving it. Also … THE DOGS. THE MUSIC. THE FASHION. (Since when do I care about fashion?!) pic.twitter.com/xOBGQITPGt — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 15, 2021

Cruella could be the biggest surprise of the summer. Bold, dark, & wonderfully anti-Disney. Emma Stone is perfection as Cruella. Hair & Makeup, Production Design & Costume Design are sure bets for Oscars noms. Paul Walter Hauser is terrific and Winks the dog is adorable. #Cruella pic.twitter.com/zPCdFXSGL3 — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) May 14, 2021

Cruella is the perfect combination of Batman Returns meets Devil Wears Prada. Did I mention the killer soundtrack and score? How about Craig Gillespie’s superb direction? Who continues to showcase his range as a filmmaker & how each film he makes feels wildly different the last. — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) May 14, 2021

Emma Stone is excellent. #Cruella is a brilliant origin story with lots of heart. You won't be able to get enough of Emma Thompson's Baroness and Stone's #Cruella. pic.twitter.com/mUSBDHsxEe — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) May 14, 2021

#Cruella is one of Disney’s strongest live-action remakes that gives an updated origin story for a new age whilst showcasing breathtaking fashion. Emma Stone is wildly entertaining in the titular role as she fully commits to the villain persona in a fearless & bold performance. pic.twitter.com/cK583U6Ow5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 14, 2021

Emma Stone absolutely shines as #Cruella and Emma Thompson is wonderfully wicked as the Baroness. Cruella is a fabulous heist film, and I now want to dye my hair black and white and design extravagant clothing! pic.twitter.com/n8XkouPrMW — John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) May 14, 2021

#Cruella is a wickedly fun watch w/ amazing costumes & an epic soundtrack. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are exceptionally evil & hilarious, and they make the movie memorable. Also, Paul Walter Hauser steals scenes, as he tends to do. It's like a Disneyfied DEVIL WEARS PRADA pic.twitter.com/dUSjlVlgsu — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 14, 2021

CRUELLA tells the origin story of one of Disney’s greatest villains with a 70s punk rock style, a splash of DC comic book madness & a lot of camp. Emma Stone & Emma Thompson tear into their roles with wicked charm while the costumes are to die for! The de Vil Wears Prada indeed! pic.twitter.com/E28Lhnup3s — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) May 14, 2021

I generally have 0 interest in live-action remakes and/or villain origin stories but… have seen #Cruella and it’s SO FRIGGIN GOOD. Slaps so hard my face is still beet-red a day later. If Devil Wears Prada meets The Witches meets Death Becomes Her sounds like your jam, see it. pic.twitter.com/CqPsOHAJnG — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) May 14, 2021

#Cruella is an ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS film! Every outfit is STUNNING & fits perfectly in the London punk rock era. Emma Stone is FLAWLESS as Cruella & her version blows Glenn Close's version out of the water! The soundtrack is FIRE!? Don't miss the post credit scene! WOW! @cruella pic.twitter.com/2YJfP7pwzu — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) May 14, 2021

#Cruella is ICONIC. Emma Stone/Emma Thompson are a devious match whose performances test the boundaries of a Disney film. Add in the costumes (perfect), production design (perfect) + a 1-eyed dog w/ a pirate eye-patch (PERFECTION) and you got yourself some dark Disney magic. pic.twitter.com/OVTISRjCZZ — Shannon ?? (@shannon_mcgrew) May 14, 2021

Emma Stone legitimately gave me CHILLS at one point & the entire cast & production is stylish and sassy. the dive into '70s fashion is fab … YET a Cruella DeVil origin still wasn't earned for me overall. #Cruella felt forced and over indulgent. full review coming @CinemaBlend. pic.twitter.com/jdMpndh29M — sarah el-mahmoud (@sarah_elmahmoud) May 14, 2021

I didn’t realize social media embargo was up for #Cruella! I really dug it. There’s a couple things I wish were done a bit differently, but I had a really great time for the majority of it. The Emmas are both terrific and the movie is so visually cool and a cosplayers dream. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) May 15, 2021

#Cruella is absolutely divine. Deliciously devilish, wonderfully wicked, undeniably outrageous. Emma Stone & Emma Thompson are truly an iconic pairing & they play it to the hilt. Costume designer Jenny Beavan deserves 3rd billing. Plus, it’s got a killer soundtrack. @cruella pic.twitter.com/N5UFEnmSr1 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 14, 2021

.@PaulWHauser and @FryJoel are terrific as Horace and Jasper in #Cruella . They’re animated without being “cartoony,” giving their supporting characters multi-faceted internality & introspection. They’re heart and humor. pic.twitter.com/otlVTAdATZ — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 14, 2021

CRUELLA is spectacular fun. A bit long in the tooth at 2h 15m but loved Emmas Stone and Thompson chewing and gnashing at the scenery with glee. Gorgeously costumed by Jenny Beaven, an exciting score by Nicholas Britell and Paul Walter Hauser is absolutely hilarious. #Cruella — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) May 14, 2021

The Emmas (Stone and Thompson)! The fashion! The dogs! The drama! I loved it all! But can we also talk about how fabulous John McCrea is?!?#Cruella @DisneyPlus #EmmaStone #EmmaThompson #JohnMcCrea pic.twitter.com/vK1msq1bEv — Christina Radish (@ChristinaRadish) May 14, 2021

#Cruella is a tasty caper. Rich visuals and creative cinematography enhance this pithy origin story dipped in camp. Emma Stone crackles as she evolves in the titular lead opposite Emma Thompson’s tart Baroness. Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser make for delightful partners in crime pic.twitter.com/wrS3xLtVVY — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 14, 2021

There are a few things in #Cruella that I couldn’t believe made it into the film. But I actually enjoyed this one a lot because of the dogs – omg Buddy and Wink steal this movie -, the soundtracks and Stone’s confidence. pic.twitter.com/RyqiQBjxuL — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) May 14, 2021

As you can see, many of the critics weren’t exactly excited about Cruella, and many of them expected it to be a disappointment. But plenty of them mention being completely turned around by the end of the movie. There are plenty of comparisons to The Devil Wears Prada (and a couple to Joker), even if the movie seems to get a little more edgy, which might make the movie questionable for some younger viewers.

On top of the general vibe, the performances from Emma Stone and Emma Thompson were singled out as being phenomenal. Plus, the costume design, hair, and make-up is clearly one of the high points, along with the cinematography done by Nicolas Karakatsanis (I, Tonya and The Drop).

Honestly, it’s always nice to see when a movie that’s on the verge of being written off turns out to get so much praise. Of course, this is just the first wave of social media reactions, and the tune might change a bit once the full reviews roll in closer to the release. But for now, this might be enough to get audiences excited about Cruella.

Cruella will be hitting theaters and Disney+ Premier Access starting on May 28, 2021.